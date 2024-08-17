Fourth year in top job for Sawtell Rotary President



DENIS Gleeson has been elected President of the Rotary Club of Sawtell for a fourth consecutive year.

His continued leadership was celebrated at the club’s 49th Annual Changeover Dinner in July.



Guests for the evening included Rotary members from Coffs Daybreak, Coffs City, Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo clubs, as well as District Governor Bruce George from Inverell.

Denis, who was made a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of his Rotary work, will lead the club through to its 50th anniversary on 29 March 2025.

Members refer to Denis as a kind and generous man who is ready to assist in whatever capacity required.

Also presented at the Changeover Dinner was a donation of $5250 to the Warrina women’s refuge for its men’s behaviour change program run by Safer Futures.

Tom Arnold, a representative of the Warrina Safer Futures program, accepted the donation on behalf of the organisation.

The donation was made possible by funding from the Rotary Foundation, a charity that was originally established by Rotary International President Arch Klumph in 1917.

Since its inception the Foundation has made donations of over USD $4.5 billion.

By Andrea FERRARI