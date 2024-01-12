Free holiday programs for young people on the Coffs Coast



FREE holiday programs are up and running, now providing young people aged twelve to 24 with a range of interactive and fun activities.

Blue Sky Community Services, through its Groundworks Youth and Family Hub, is running the sessions at Corindi Beach and Coffs Harbour throughout January.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The holiday programs were made possible through funding by a NSW Government Regional Youth Holiday Break grant.

The Corindi Beach activities are being held at Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre on January 16, 23 and 30 from 10am to 1pm.

Each day includes facilitated ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on youth-related topics presented by different services, as well as creative and self-care activities.

Morning tea and lunch are provided.

The Coffs Harbour activities will be held from 10am to 1pm in the Young Adult Space, Level One, at Yarrila Place, on January 17, 24 and 31.

The active mornings will involve board games, card games, Dungeons and Dragons, cyber safety sessions, morning tea and more.

The aim of these activities is for young people to have fun with their friends and connect with others who share the same interests.

Participants can increase their skills and knowledge of areas that may impact on their wellbeing.

These activities are alcohol-free events and are inclusive to all young people and culturally safe.

Registrations are not essential, but you can call us for more details on (02) 5632 5020 or check Groundworks Youth and Family Hub (Facebook) and @groundworks.hub (Instagram).

By Andrea FERRARI