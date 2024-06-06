Free independent newspaper launches in Camden Haven



CAMDEN Haven has its own dedicated weekly newspaper once more.

Independent media company News Of The Area (NOTA), who currently operate four free weekly newspapers across the Mid North Coast and Hunter regions, welcome a fifth member to the NOTA family of newspapers with the launch of Camden Haven News Of The Area.

News Of The Area Director Mick Wright is excited to bring a quality, independent printed news source to the Camden Haven region.

“We are such strong believers in the value of community news, and an area like Camden Haven deserves its own newspaper,” Mr Wright said.

“There are lots of incredible stories to be told here.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response from the community and are very excited about the journey ahead.”

News Of The Area hopes to fill the gap left by the closure of the Camden Haven Courier, providing locals with a dedicated source of accurate and entertaining local news and sport.

“We are going to take what we have learnt from operating our four current papers, while making the paper as specific to Camden Haven as possible,” said NOTA Group Editor Douglas Connor.

“This is a dedicated local news source and will only feature news relevant to the local community.”

Mr Connor said independent newspapers like NOTA provide a vital platform for public interest journalism in regional areas.

“Newspapers like ours provide a very real voice for communities they operate in,” Mr Connor said.

“Publications which have operated for well over a century have been closed in recent years by major operators and that really isn’t good enough.

“Communities should not be left without a way to access reliable information on the issues that matter to them.”

Mr Connor said the News Of The Area team can’t wait to start telling amazing local stories.

“Camden Haven is a unique place, with unique stories to tell.

“We have put together a great team of community-minded people who are passionate about the area and believe in the value of an independent news source for the region.”

The Camden Haven edition follows on from the successful launch of NOTA newspapers on the Coffs Coast (2020) and in the Nambucca Valley (2021).

The family-owned and operated News Of The Area began producing newspapers in 2014 when husband and wife Mick and Rochelle Wright launched a weekly news publication on the Myall Coast, following the closure of a longstanding local paper.

Ms Wright, who now serves as the company’s General Manager, said it was “very positive” to see how much a local community newspaper means to people in Camden Haven.

“As I was getting around some of the local businesses last week, I was overwhelmed by the encouragement and support.”

Mr Wright believes the growth of the business shows there is still strong demand for local newspapers in regional communities.

“There is no doubt regional newspapers like ours provide huge value to communities.

“We have seen over the past four years, in the process of launching multiple newspapers, how high the demand for printed news publications still is.

“A lot of people express to us that their community isn’t complete without a newspaper.

“While it is about the news content, it is also about routine and the connection it brings people to their community.”

Camden Haven local Chantelle Ansell has joined the NOTA team as a Client Account Manager, playing a pivotal role in the launch of the new paper.

“I am so pleased to have a free newspaper back in town,” she said.

“We missed it and it is really needed.

“A huge thank you to the community for backing us.”

Camden Haven News Of The Area will launch on Friday June 7 and will be delivered to community locations and businesses across Camden Haven.

For more information about News Of The Area, visit www.newsofthearea.com.au.

To contact News Of The Area email media@newsofthearea.com.au or call Group Editor Douglas Connor on 0431 487 679.

