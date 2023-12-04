Gardening school gives workshop on how to boost plants and beat pests

AS discernment for the quality of the food we feed ourselves increases, home gardeners are getting picky about their soil too.

Pests come into the picture when food gardeners seek to tackle them without toxic products.

There are endless lists of quirky home remedies that may or may not work, making tackling pests all the more difficult.

In a one-off by-donation workshop, Ian Epic Earth, founder of the Gourmet Garden School in Raleigh, will share ways to help plants develop natural pest resistance.

On Sunday 10 December from 9am-12-noon at the Coffs Regional Community Gardens in Combine Street, Mr Earth will be guiding participants through the process of assessing plant health and learning to distinguish between symptoms of deficiency and symptoms of disease.

Participants will learn to identify specific pest damage symptoms and coordinate an effective ecological response.

Starting at the root cause with plant health, participants will learn two homemade concentrated liquid tonics that powerfully boost plant health, aimed at helping the plants develop natural resistance to pests.

“It’s got to be seen to be believed,” Ian told News Of The Area.

“Plants have their own complex phytochemical immune systems and if supplied with the minerals and microbes they need, plants can ‘grow out’ of being affected by pests.

“This is an exciting and simple, no-tox way of growing organic food, and these recipes cost almost nothing to make.”

This is the first time Ian will share this premium material in a by-donation workshop.

“I’m wanting to help equip more people with the awareness that this is even possible and how to easily do it.

“Prevention is by far my favourite form of pest management, and it’s by reading the plants that we’re shown where to pick up our game.

“Healthier plants have more minerals and taste better too – so it’s an obvious and alluring win-win.”

Participants will be welcome to ask questions about their specific pest problems and bring samples from home for group inspection.

A wood-fired pizza lunch is included.

Spaces are limited, meaning registration is essential.

Visit www.eventcreate.com/e/boost-plants-beat-pests.

By Andrea FERRARI