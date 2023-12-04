Bowraville Theatre Singers return with Classics from the Heart





FOR those who were fortunate enough to see the Bowraville Theatre Singers earlier this year presenting their ‘Five Years That Shook the World’ concerts, you could be forgiven for thinking that they had delivered a performance that would be near impossible to top.

In the months since their last sold-out concert series, the Singers’ musical director, Lissa Argue, and the rest of this talented ensemble, have once again put together a production that is destined to thrill audiences all over again.



“We try to present very different repertoires that appeal to different musical tastes in our choir and also our audiences and this repertoire is very different, presenting our more classical repertoire but also lighter spirituals and songs,” Lissa Argue told News Of The Area.

“We also have a new venture led by one of our newer members, Alan Gee, who specialises in madrigals and a group of our enthusiastic voices will present three madrigals.”

The performance will also showcase their accomplished soloists and other small groups and the repertoire for the afternoon is set to include timeless classical pieces such as Ave Verum and Panis Angelicus.

The audience can also expect to be delighted by very stirring Goin’ Home by Dvorak, a setting of the William Blake poem Tiger Tiger and classics such as El Shaddai, Waiting for the Light to Shine, Lean on Me and Stand By Me.

As an added treat for concert goers, local composers Paul and Bonnie Jarman will have two of their compositions performed by the Singers.

Classics from the Heart will be presented at 2:00 pm on Sunday 10 December 2023 at the Bowraville Theatre.

Doors and cafe open at 1:30 pm on 10 December and tickets are $20.00 and are available by going to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and following the links.

Tickets may be purchased at the door however the Bowraville Arts Council advises that performances by the Bowraville Theatre Singers tend to sell out, so buying tickets online is recommended.

By Mick BIRTLES