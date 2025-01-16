Gary the Dolphin brings art project to streets of Nambucca Heads



UPTOWN Nambucca Heads has become the focal for a cutting-edge arts project.

Keep an eye out around the main drag for a rather unusual character, Gary the Dolphin, strolling around with a microphone in hand sidling up to people for an interview.



Gary is the pointy end of a bold new arts project exploring themes of coercion, choice, and autonomy that culminates in an exhibition at Firstdraft Gallery in Woolloomooloo, Sydney in March.

Gary is the pointy end of a bold new arts project exploring themes of coercion, choice, and autonomy that culminates in an exhibition at Firstdraft Gallery in Woolloomooloo, Sydney in March.

Behind the playful persona of Gary is a thought-provoking mission: to engage locals in philosophical conversations about the factors that shape our perceptions of freedom and constraint in daily life.

The serious nature of the questions will be reframed into approachable, everyday language, attempting to spark community dialogue and reflection.

“What makes the act of participating in society feel like a choice rather than something imposed?”

“How do cultural norms influence how we view others in conflict situations?”

The dolphin persona seems to be an inspired choice given the popularity they enjoy with people on the Mid North Coast.

“I am only involved because it’s a brilliant project and I have always had an affinity for people in the Nambucca region,” Gary the Dolphin told News Of The Area.

“I used to be rather shy and only get about in pods but this interviewing opportunity has opened up a whole new way of meeting people and engaging with the funky arts community in the Valley.”

Inspired by artistic movements like “fluxus” and DIY culture, Gary’s public interviews will combine humour, absurdity, and genuine inquiry.

Each interaction will be filmed for a lo-fi documentary-style video, where Gary’s cardboard Ferrari will take centre stage as a mobile studio and later as part of the exhibition.

The final work promises to merge elements from the artist’s previous projects, including video series, cardboard sculptures, and the acclaimed Dolphins in the Free World collaboration.

If you want to know more or get involved with the project, contact can be made via email dowhatfeelsgood@gmail.com.

By Kim SATCHELL