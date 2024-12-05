Grand final heartbreak for Nelson Bay FC’s talented rookies



IT may have been a bittersweet finish to their Newcastle Football Community inter-district juniors campaign, but the Nelson Bay FC Under 13s girls can reflect on a season of monumental achievements.

Dan Hackett’s newly-formed squad dominated the division two competition until the final day.

They were only fifteen minutes away from championship double glory when Lake Macquarie City broke their hearts with a late match-winner at King Park, Raymond Terrace.

The Roosters may have finished the season as champions but Hackett’s golden girls were the real success story of 2024.

Lining up together for the first time, with five of the girls aged only twelve, the Bay blitzed their rivals to remain undefeated in fifteen fixtures and claim the Division Two minor premiership title.

Coach Hackett and assistant Jay Grogan quickly stumbled on a winning recipe with their rookie charges.

A proud Hackett told News Of The Area that the team’s success “was built on a solid foundation of teamwork, determination and a passion for the game.”

“It was a bitter pill to swallow losing 1-0 in the trophy decider after we beat the Roosters 2-1 in the final round,” he said.

Throughout the season the team demonstrated exceptional skill, strategy and sportsmanship.

Promising goalkeeper Zara Wilson was cool as ice, saving crucial penalties and helping her team secure vital wins while talented skipper Elodie Hackett led by example, providing rock-solid defence alongside Charlotte Drake whose determination was unwavering.

Dixi Lawson’s “heart and hustle” earned her a well-deserved award while Coco Cobb-Hamilton showed great improvement throughout the campaign.

Nelson Bay’s midfield was anchored by all rounder Indy Chapman, unsung hero Aaliyah Grover and Eva Santich who produced an impressive debut season with the club.

Mika Grogan and Ebony Grover were a dynamic duo, posing a constant threat to opponents from each side of the pitch.

Up front, the skilful Mac Chapman shone bright, terrorising defenders and earning the Supporters’ Star Award.

Ruby Burchell gained her first assist, Aubury Manning played strongly in her first season after transferring from the United States while Mia Palmer deserves special mention for her valuable contributions in the finals series.

The team’s success was not limited to their on-field performance. They demonstrated remarkable bravery, energy and team spirit throughout the season.

The parent group, assistant coach Jay Grogan, manager Jo Drake and Nelson Bay FC Coaching Director Steve Punshon, provided invaluable support, creating a positive and encouraging environment for the players to thrive.

“This amazing group of young ladies is a true representation of everything that is brilliant in our community club and sport,” Dan said.

“The girls’ achievements this season will be remembered for years to come and is a testament to their hard work, dedication and love for the game.”

By Chris KARAS