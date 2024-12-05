Medal success for Port Stephens pickleballers at regional doubles event



WHEN Port Stephens pickleball rookie Gary Wilson was searching for a playing partner for the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles tournament in Taree, he didn’t have to look far.

The Boat Harbour native turned to club legend Tony Mayers who suggested Oatley’s Hamish Robertson as a potential candidate.

Pairing up for the first time, Wilson and Robertson stole the show by claiming gold in the 60yrs plus Mens Doubles event for players with a skill level of 2.99 and under.

It was a case of instant success for the capable duo who defeated the crack Diamond Beach combination of Rob Cormack and Chris Tilt in the final.

Seasoned campaigners John Grace (One Mile Beach) and Stuart Johnston (Nelson Bay) picked up bronze in the category.

Wilson, Grace and Johnston were three of a 20 player Port Stephens contingent that brought home nine medals from the prestigious Taree tournament.

Outstanding duo Kim Fletcher (Nelson Bay) and Trudie Paton (Salamander Bay) also struck gold in the 49yrs and under Women’s Doubles event.

The national medalists toppled Port Macquarie’s Tana MacQueen and Robyn Wilson (Lake Cathie) in the final with Grafton duo Jane Jackson and Leigh Predo snaring bronze.

Club stalwart Mayers of Fingal Bay returned home with two bronze medals – teaming up with Anna Bay’s John McDonald in the 60yrs plus Mens Doubles for 3.0 skill level before partnering Hallidays Point Pickleball Club president Sheila Capperauld for a podium finish in the 65yrs plus Mixed Doubles (2.99 skill).

Rainbow Flat’s Leigh Thatcher and Dennis Reeves (Diamond Beach) claimed gold in the 60yrs plus Mens Doubles from silver medalists Geoff Mortimer (Old Bar) and Phil Dawson (Diamond Beach) while Nabiac’s Jenny Stockdale and Black Head’s Greg Fletcher won the 65yrs plus Mixed Doubles from Leonie Woolnough (Tallwoods) and Chris Tilt (Diamond Beach).

The skilful Grace and Kim Fletcher combined to earn silver in the 50yrs plus Mixed Doubles final for 2.99 under skill level – succumbing to Grafton’s husband and wife duo of Jane and Paul Jackson with Susan Douglas (Woy Woy) and Stewart Robinson (Sydney South) finishing third.

Any person interested in playing the sport of pickleball can view the Port Stephens Pickleball Club website.

By Chris KARAS

