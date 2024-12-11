Gropers fall short in Hunter Junior Rugby Spring Sevens grand finals

NELSON Bay Junior Rugby Club are rich in talent and boast some of the best young prospects in the NSW Country region.

Last Friday evening the Gropers experienced grand final heartbreak when three of their teams stumbled at the final hurdle of the 2024 Hunter Junior Rugby Spring Sevens series.

There was no championship glory for the proud Nelson Bay club after the all conquering Under 17s were upset by Singleton in the trophy decider and both the Under 13 boys and girls squads finished runners-up to the Hawks Gold and Merewether outfits in their respective divisions.

Club secretary Matt Findlay told News Of The Area that there was much to celebrate despite “missing out on the silverware.”

“Five of our squads qualified for the semi finals with three advancing to the grand finals, which is a phenomenal achievement,” he said.

“All our teams proved competitive and were in the reckoning for Sevens titles, but it wasn’t to be.”

Nelson Bay’s undefeated Under 17 boys combination went into their grand final as strong favourites but were missing key personnel, including classy half back Nash Campbell who was unavailable due to other sporting code commitments.

Third ranked Singleton shocked the depleted Gropers 17-7 with both sides producing a fast, full-contact performance, in a pulsating encounter.

Singleton had earlier zoomed into the grand final after toppling second ranked Southern Beaches, and claimed the honours with a stout-hearted display.

Campbell Stewart posted Nelson Bay’s only try and conversion.

Hawks Gold maintained their undefeated record in capturing the Under 13 Boys title with a 24-12 triumph over the Gropers.

The enterprising Hawks used their speed and flair to combat the Nelson Bay power forwards and led 12-7 at the break before the Gropers mounted plenty of pressure after the interval with jarring defence that forced many a Hawks error.

Nelson Bay levelled the scores soon after but the Hawks’ speed out wide proved a telling factor in the final five minutes of play.

Emerging Nelson Bay junior Charlie Buist was the best player on ground, producing an inspirational display of skill and power in both attack and defence.

It was a courageous effort by the young Gropers who had only one bench player and were also minus some talented troops.

Merewether edged out Nelson Bay 24-22 in a thrilling Under 13 Girls decider.

The dynamic Nelson Bay trio of Amelia Hancock, Hannah Peterson and Kylah Rankin turned in super performances after Merewether jumped to a 19-7 lead.

A gallant Nelson Bay rallied in the second half with a barnstorming finish, showing skill and tenacity to nearly pull off a stirring victory.

Earlier the Gropers marched into the grand final after thumping Lake Macquarie 54-7.

Nelson Bay’s Under 15 Boys team went down 26-7 in their semi final against eventual champions Southern Beaches.

Max Peachey, who scored the Gropers only try, Levi Findlay, Josh Perry and Will Parker dominated the ruck with Zac Martin, Nuka Takarua and Abdul Kareem leading the way in attack.

Lachie Dunning, Harry Stone, Gideon Nicolas and Jacob Irving cracked the line but the Beaches defence stood firm on the night.

Eventual champions Merewether rolled Nelson Bay White 21-5 in an Under 15 Girls semi-final.

It was a courageous effort by the Whites who had no reserve players.

The tireless Milly Cashen turned in a stand-out performance along with Jada Stanley.

The Nelson Bay Blacks took on Maitland with only six players in the other semi final and put up a stout-hearted effort before bowing out.

Isabella Gamgee topped the tackle count and scored the team’s only try to cap a strong performance along with Charlie Vogtmann, who impressed with her astute kicking game.

By Chris KARAS