

THEY have waited over six months for their return to the field.

Now that moment has arrived.

Coffs Coast’s rugby league players return for another year of blood, sweat, and tears, as the latest Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season kicks off this weekend.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses begin their premiership defence away from home when they travel to take on last season’s preliminary finalists the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

The Seahorses broke through for their inaugural first grade premiership last season.

Coffs Harbour Comets also begin their season away from home when they travel to take on the Macksville Sea Eagles, in a rematch of last month’s Hoey Moey 9s tournament final won by the Sea Eagles.

The Comets were knocked out in the first week of finals last season, while the Sea Eagles failed to crack the top five.

The Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels face off in their first local derby of the season this weekend.

The Ghosts made the second week of finals last season, while the Rebels were runners up in their premiership defence.

Sawtell Panthers have the opening round bye and begin their season in Round 2, when they take on defending premiers the Woolgoolga Seahorses in Woolgoolga.

The Panthers will look to bounce back in 2024 after a wooden spoon season.

The Coffs Harbour Comets reserves begin their premiership defence against the Macksville Sea Eagles at Macksville.

The inaugural Group 2 Women’s Tackle competition also kicks off this weekend with opening round matches.

Last year’s North Coast Women’s Rugby League premiers the Sawtell Panthers have the opening round bye, and begin their season in Round 2 against the Woolgoolga Seahorses in Woolgoolga.

By Aiden BURGESS