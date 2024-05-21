Have you considered running for City of Coffs Harbour Council?



TWO special information briefings will be held for people considering putting their hand up to serve as a City of Coffs Harbour councillor.

Local government elections will be held across the state on 14 September.



For the City of Coffs Harbour, this will see the popular election of a mayor, and a vote to fill eight further councillor positions for a four-year term.

“Serving as a councillor is one of the most important things you can do for your community,” City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley said.

“Inevitably many may have little insight into what is involved in the position in terms of the commitment required and the responsibilities of office.”

To that end, two information sessions will be held.

The first will be an online session from 6pm on June 5.

The second briefing will be face-to-face in the River Oak Room at Yarrila Place from 6pm on July 22.

“These sessions will be tailored for a local audience.

“They will provide insight into the role of a councillor in the context of serving City of Coffs Harbour,” Ms Cowley said.

“The sessions will cover the scope of the constituency, the code of conduct and all other relevant information.”

The NSW Electoral Commission also has a wealth of information for potential candidates, including legal obligations, the registration process to initiate campaigning, managing campaign finances, and how to navigate the nominations process.

The NSW Office of Local Government has already launched a dedicated webpage to provide information and resources for candidates in the lead up to the elections.

Coffs Harbour City Council was established on 30 November 1956.

According to the NSW Electoral Commission, it has 59,070 electors and occupies an area of 1176 square kilometres.

The Office of Local Government notes people disqualified from standing for office include those who are:

– currently serving a prison sentence

– convicted of certain election-related or criminal offences

– prohibited from managing companies

– suspended on three or more occasions for misconduct as a councillor

– current state members, if elected, may only hold office as a councillor if they resign from the Parliament before the first council meeting.

Serving judges, the returning officer for elections of the council and council employees are also excluded.

For more information or to join the online session, visit https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/About-Council/Local-Government-elections