Have your say on Coffs Harbour’s free bus trial



CITY of Coffs Harbour’s free bus travel trial will continue until 14 July, with the community encouraged to make the most of the remaining free transport on Fridays and weekends.

City of Coffs Harbour is also inviting people to share their experience of bus travel during the free fare period via a new survey now open for comment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This trial is giving the community an opportunity to experience the convenience and benefits of public transportation free of charge.

“Now’s the time to jump on a free bus if you haven’t already given it a go,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos said.

The initiative – driven by the City of Coffs Harbour, Busways, and Forest Coach Lines/CDC NSW – aims to give people a taste test of using public transport and help to ease social isolation by connecting people with places.

“I’ve heard from people in the community who have been surprised how easy it is to catch a bus – including some who probably haven’t been on a bus since their school days,” Cr Amos said.

“We hope people’s habits may have changed after they’ve discovered how easy it is to get around on public transport.”

The opportunity to hop aboard at no charge is available exclusively on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until the trial ends on 14 July.

It includes buses within Coffs Harbour and to-and-from neighbouring Local Government Areas (as far as Grafton in the north, Bellingen in the west, and Macksville in the south). Share your thoughts on the service at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/free-bus-trial-survey.

For more information and to see the free bus schedules, visit the City of Coffs Harbour website.