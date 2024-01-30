Hawks Juniors pre-season training begins



HAWKS Rugby League pre-season has begun, with training for the growing Myall River Hawks junior teams, soon to be followed by Tea Gardens Seniors, too.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday, we train down at Myall Park,” Leah Saunders, Vice President of the Myall River Hawks Junior RLFC told NOTA.

“From 5pm the Juniors train, then at 6pm the Ladies get going.”

“We are confident about the coming season, last year we just scraped the numbers together for an U-13s team, this year we have over 20 boys turning up.

“It will be our first year trialling Ladies Tackle, with interest from around 20 ladies – still looking for more.

“We welcome any juniors who want to try U-14s girls and U-16s boys, so come to the park Tuesday or Thursday from 5pm.”

This year, the Myall River Juniors are looking to run teams in the U-6s, U-9s, U-11s and U-13s, with U-14s girls tackle and U-16 boys tackle teams also being formed up.

Last Thursday, after a summer day in the high-30s, a handful of determined Juniors received a benevolent breeze as Coach (and President) Ryan Saunders ran them through their drills.

The Tea Gardens Hawks will see a first-ever Ladies Tackle team, and the return of last year’s grand-finalist Men’s team, too.

“The Men’s have very strong interest, after last year’s result, and we are still looking to build up the Ladies team,” said Aaron Neighbour, new President of the Tea Gardens Hawks.

Myall River Hawks will also re-engage the amazing community spirit and support seen every year, starting with their running the Bunnings BBQ fundraiser at Heatherbrae on Sunday 4 February.

By Thomas O’KEEFE