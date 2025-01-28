Hawks Nest Ladies Golf 2025



WELCOME back to all our lady golfers for another year of great fun, great friends and great golf at Hawks Nest. We hope this year will not be as rain soaked as last year, and that our weekly competitions on Saturdays (18 holes), Tuesdays (18 and 9 holes) and Thursday Lady Veterans (9 Holes) will go ahead without too many interruptions.

Tuesday 21/1/2025

There were 44 ladies who took part in our Opening Day competition in hot, humid conditions. While some of the ladies said they felt a little rusty, it didn’t stop them enjoying the course which was in great condition. Only 2 players chipped in from off the green, Deb Gardner on the 17th and Deb Andrews on the 18th.

Results: Ladies 18 Hole Stableford

A Grade: 1st Carolyn Affleck on 35; 2nd Annie Benton 34; 3rd Sue Kovacs 33

B Grade: 1st Trish Collins on 36 (best score of the day); 2nd Deb Gardner 35 C/B; 3rd Jo Collins 35

C Grade: 1st Deb Andrews on 35; 2nd Di Smith 34 C/B; 3rd: Jo Scott 34

Place Getters (34-31 C/B): Lorraine Bragg, Jeanette Patfield, June Martin, Karen Serhan, Rosarie Mullins, Janet Olsen, Barb Birmingham and Di Bowes

NTP Hole 3: A Grade Carolyn Affleck; B Grade Tanya Sinclair; C Grade Jo Scott

Golf is a sport renown for its many rules, as one of our ladies discovered today. After playing a few holes with her husband before comp started, she had to disqualify herself as you must not practice on the course before a competition round. Use the driving range, nets, practice green and bunkers only.

Results: Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Holes

There was only a small field today for the 9 hole competition, with the heat and holidays keeping the numbers down.

1st Di Lindstrom 17; 2nd Robyn West 14; 3rd Rhonda Dorman 13

Thursday 23/1/2025

After a false start last week due to severe storms and heavy rain, this week saw 42 ladies take to the course in blissfully cool conditions for our first round of the season. There were lots of laughs and groans as everyone shook off the cobwebs, but the energy was cheerful, as always at Thursday golf. Thank you to our new captain Marg Bonney and her committee who kept things running smoothly today – we are looking forward to the year ahead with you at the helm.

Results: Thursday Lady Vets 9 Holes

1st Robyn Keegan with a magnificent score of -14! 2nd Jan Olsen -10; 3rd Di Lindstrom -6; 4th June Martin -3; 5th Jeanette Patfield -2

NTP Hole 3: Division 1 Annie Benton; Div 2 Di Smith; Div 3 Jo Scott

NTP Hole 16: Division 1 N/A; Div 2 Lorraine Bragg; Div 3 Liz Edmonds

Chip Ins: Sharon Barwick played a lovely chip shot into the hole from the gully off the back of the 9th, and Marcia Smith putted in from off the edge of the green on the 15th.

Well played everyone!

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf welcomes new players to join us and play on our fantastic course. Contact the Pro Shop on 49970740 to find out more.

By Dianne BOWES