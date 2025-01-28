Community stalwarts recognised on Australia Day



GLOUCESTER has recognised an outstanding group of locals who have made a significant impact on the community with the presentation of the 2025 Australia Day Awards.

Winners were announced across four categories at the ceremony at Gloucester Showground: Local Young Citizen of the Year; Local Citizen of the Year; Local Project of the Year; and Local Community Business of the Year.

Prolific community volunteer Belle Mulder was named Local Citizen of the Year.

Findlay McIntosh was the Local Young Citizen of the Year, while Local Project of the Year went to “Bush Poetry in the Saleyards”, an initiative of Gloucester Rotary.

J.A.S Plumbing and Gasfitting was named the Local Community Business of the Year.

