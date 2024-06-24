

HAWKS Nest Ladies Match Play Winners 2024

The top of the table clash between Fran Henderson (25) and Denise Sainty (12) had everything! The Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Match Play Final was as close as you could get, despite the inhospitable conditions last week.

It was blowing a gale as the ladies teed off, and the play was neck and neck throughout. Denise felt she missed a few opportunities today, but Fran was only one up at the turn, despite some waywardness off the tees. She put her head down and carried on, playing into horizontal rain and sleet by the time they were down to the decider on the 18th.

And it was Fran who prevailed. “I got the biggest surprise of my life,” she said after the match. “Thank goodness for my trusty #4 rescue club. It got me out of trouble so often, it’s the best club in my bag!”

Both ladies enjoyed this friendly match, with lots of laughs throughout as well as a few tears at the end. It was especially poignant for Fran, playing in a high stakes game for the first time without her beloved Don behind her. But now she can claim the honours with her 2nd consecutive Match Play Championship win. Congratulations Fran!

The 2nd tier match play event was also decided last week. Players who were knocked out in round 1 of the championship compete for what is known as The Plate. This year’s final was between Sue Campton (30) and Liz Edmunds (38), and it also went down to the wire with the outcome not sealed until the 18th hole. Congratulations to Liz Edmunds, who took the win in her first year of match play.

Ladies Foursomes Championship 2024

The second leg of this event was played on Tuesday in very cold, windy conditions. 50 ladies fought it out, with the competition very tight at the top of the leaderboard for both the daily prize and the championship itself.

Results for Round 2 Foursomes Championship Tuesday 18th June

1st Kathy Griffiths & Marguerite Miller 72; 2nd Maxine Mitchell & Sue Campton 73; 3rd Sue Kovacs & Carol Maher 73.5

Place Getters (75-79.5): Helen Haynes & Kay Kim; Cheryl Foster & Ann Morris; Jo Buttrey & Jan Olsen; Marg Bonney & Sue Brownrigg; Trish Collins & Helena Wilton; and Deb Matheson & Gaye Gillard.

Final Results: Ladies Foursomes Champions (Gross) 2024: Helen Haynes & Kay Kim on 181; R/U Denise Sainty & Annie Benton on 182

Ladies Foursomes Champions (Nett) 2024: Maxine Mitchell & Sue Campton on 141; R/U Kathy Griffiths & Marguerite Miller on 145

Congratulations to all of our winners in this 2 round event, and well done to everyone who took part!

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Event

Another good field rugged up and braved the elements today, with 11 ladies teeing off including Karen Brennan in her first competition at Hawks Nest. Welcome!

Results: 1st Di Vercoe on 18; 2nd Jeanette Kemp 15 C/B; 3rd Sylvia Bolden 15

Place Getters: Karen Brennan 14, Robyn West 13 & Pat Marr 12.

Thursday Lady Veterans Golf Competition

The temperature was only 5 degrees when our first ladies teed off on Thursday morning, so well done to the 58 players who turned out for competition in such cold conditions. There were a few who wished they’d stayed in bed judging by the comments on their scores, but most stayed on for the great coffee and friendly company in the green room afterwards.

Results for Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Holes June 20th 2024.

1st: Marie Pegram on 1; 2nd Karen Serhan 2 C/B; 3rd Pauline Barham 2 C/B; 4th Jean Prigg 2; 5th Ann Browning 3.

Chip ins by Deb Dummett on the 2nd, Ann Morris on the 4th, Sue Fordy and Robyn Richardson on the 7th.

Well played everyone!

By Dianne BOWES

