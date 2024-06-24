Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News



THIS week’s bowls was sponsored by Cellarbrations Cellars

19 June

Some lovely winter weather for a game of bowls and 46 starters were not disappointed.

Both games were decided by the Highest winning margin as drawn by the bar staff.

The morning game was won by Geoff Muggleton, Mick Sheridan, and Dennis Ashbridge by a margin of 22.

With a margin of 15 Noel Jackson, Ron Green and Dave Garcia were the winners in the afternoon.

The Garden Eatery voucher was won by Barry Goode. Our thanks to the Garden Eatery for sponsoring this voucher.

22 June

Presentation Night was held today with a wonderful attendance of bowlers from both the Men’s and Woman’s Clubs.

The highlight of the night was the acknowledgement of the wonderful achievement of the Women’s Club in winning the Grade 3 NSW State title.

For a Club of our size, this was no mean feat.

All the winners of the various Club Championships held during the past year were acknowledged and players presented with their commemorative shirts.

Club Champion, Anthony Grant, was presented with the Noel Colver Trophy by Sandra Hagen and Paul Colver, son, and daughter of the late Noel Colver, a champion bowler at our Club.

Another highlight was the announcement of the coveted “Clubman of the Year” award determined by the Club President to the member who has made a significant contribution to the Club during the year.

Tony Butler has put in many hours in raising money to replace the ageing shade cloth screens quite apart from physically performing this task with other members

It has been a mammoth job and will be of great benefit for all our members.

Congratulations Tony, well deserved.

23 June

The Annual General Meeting of the Club was held today with some changes to the Management Committee.

Noel Jackson has retired as Club President after 6 years in the job.

Noel has done a mighty job in that time maintaining stability and purpose for the benefit of all members and presiding over the considerable achievements attained last year in seeing two sides competing at State level.

The popular Rob Young was elected for the position of President.

Rob will head a team comprising: –

Vice Presidents, Frank Dunn, and Mark Nightingale.

Treasurer, Graham Uff.

Secretary, Rick Islaub, replacing the very competent Doug Andrews.

Hylton Newman will take on the Games Secretary position, assisted by Geoffrey Muggleton.

Committee members will comprise Graeme Reynolds, John Parkinson, and Dave Perry.

The all-important Selectors will be in the hands of Peter Gurney, John Parkinson, and Chris Ross.

John Slater will continue as Publicity Officer

In other news

The Major Singles nominations close on the 28th of June @ 10am.

The Major Pairs are the next championship game on our calendar and a nomination sheet will be on the board by next Wednesday.

By John SLATER

