Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results



THURSDAY afternoon training was fun, with Karen and Tash teaching goalkeeping and ball skills for all kids that attended.

Saturday morning saw games played from round 7 of our local draw with a sunny crisp start slowly developing into a cold wet morning but nothing dampened our players fun, and their onlooker’s enthusiasm.

Game 1 in the Minis’ grade, refereed by Tasha, saw the Lofty Cranes Shovelnose Sharks net 3 goals to the Myall Lakes Meats Port Jackson Sharks 2. The viewing gallery was very animated and loud, it sounded like a thrilling watch.

Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks played a very close game against the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks in game 2, also refereed by Tash, with a score of 6 / 0 at full-time. The supporters donned the raincoats and put up their brollies to remain on the sideline giving their young players full support.

Our popular “Ice Cream Shack Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Ami Johnstone, Kaleyce Carter – Hughes, Mason Keenan, and Baeu Johnstone.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade we had the Rapley Builders Grey Nurse Sharks come up against the Boatshed Mako Sharks. Our referee Karen had her hands full with a very fast game on a damp track.

The end result of Makos 2, Grey Nurses 0 was a result of all players showing fabulous skills, resilience and sportsmanship in adverse conditions.

Game 2 between the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks and the Tea Gardens Automotive and Electrical Hammerhead Sharks was played in conditions that could only be explained away as “winter sport”. The players gave it their all, showing how its’ done! It made our parents and onlookers proud to see the amount of skills, determination, and again sportsmanship, these young players exhibited towards each other. The end result of 6 to 2 the Hammerheads way was a hard-fought win for them on a wet paddock.

Flynn Barker, Brooklyn Mobbs, Kiamon Tully and Thomas Catt were awarded our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day’ vouchers.

Thank you to the midis players who helped out by playing a second game! Well done all of you.

The Juniors were integrated into our midis grade games due to low attendance numbers. Blame the rain.

A big shout out to our parent helpers and volunteers for coming together to make our game days a success.

Come along, grab a cuppa, a hot BBQ breaky from our canteen and support your local kids in our 34rd year of in-town soccer!

By Shayne REYNOLDS

