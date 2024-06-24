Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club



TUESDAY 18th June: Social bowls played 2 games of 3 bowls Triples and 2 games of Four bowls Pairs (2 x 4 x 2) all games 18 ends. On the 7th end the score was 4 all Danni Smith, Dawn Jones and Judi Polak v Vicki McMillan, Kay Berczelly and Irene Roberts, Irene’s team, won the next end and hit the lead, 5 v 4. Unbelievably they lost the next 6 ends, scored 1 point on the 15th end, resulting in a big loss for them, Judi’s ladies winning 18 v 6. Dawn May and Jean Glover started strongly, on the 2nd end they were 7 v Lyn Nightingale and Lynda Richards 0, they continued to bowl well winning 16 v 10. A similar tale on the next rink Precy Swaddling, Jan Coomer and Gay Pezet ahead by 8 shots on the 5th end 9 v Sue Thomsen, Sheril Johnson and Bette Saillard 1. Bette’s team “soldiered on” but lost by 7 shots 19 v 12. The score on the 10th end Leona Clissold and Karen Green 8 v Maryanne Cuss and Ingrid Luck 8, yet again “unbelievably” Leon and Karen lost the next 6 ends, Maryanne and Ingrid added 14 points to their tally, claiming victory 21 v 10. The winners on the day winning with the lowest score were Dawn and Jean. Deyonne Page won the raffle thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Thursday 20th June: The annual TGWBC v Lemon Tree Passage Bowling Club this was the 14th year that this event has been held, format for play 4 teams from each Club, 2 bowls Fours 18 ends, the scores from each game are tallied the winner is the Club with the highest score. TGWBC had a draw, a win and 2 losses hence losing on the day 67 v 64. Well done LTP on winning the trophy our ladies are looking forward to reclaiming it next year. Result from social bowls played a win to Jane Uff and Kris MacDonald 19 v Kay Berczelly and Sue Morris 12.

By Lynda RICHARDS