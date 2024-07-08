Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



AT LAST! A Saturday without rain, so it was great to see 51 ladies dusting off their clubs and enjoying the perfect winter sunshine today. This was a Stableford event, and competition was hot at the top of the leaderboard, with just one shot separating the first six players. Today’s field included visitors Michelle, Lynn and Lynette from Tuggerah, Bayview and Pymble Golf Clubs respectively. No doubt they enjoyed the Hawks Nest course, which was in great condition despite the wet weather we’ve had recently.

Results Saturday Stableford, June 29th 2024

A Grade: 1st Mandy Dickson on 38 C/B; 2nd Evelyn Potts 38; 3rd Jo Buttrey 36

B Grade: 1st Roma Bernardin 39 C/B (best score of the day); 2nd Robyn Deppi 39; 3rd Trish Sattler 38 C/B

Place Getters (38-30): Jo Scott, Dale McClure, Julie Hammond, Sue Campton, Denise Sainty, Annie Benton. Jackie Rees, Deb Gardner, Liz Ross and June Biddle.

NTP 10th Hole: Annie Benton

Chip Ins: Dawn Wiggins gets the honours today with 2 chip ins – congratulations.

A very close competition today – well played ladies.

Both the Tuesday Ladies 18 Hole and 9 Hole Competitions were washed out this week. That didn’t stop a couple of tragics from playing in the rain until it became a deluge, which saw them seek shelter in the toilet on the 6th for half an hour. That’s commitment!

Thursday Lady Veterans

A good field of 48 players teed off in cool, windy conditions. The predicted rain, which had led to 12 cancellations this morning, held off and the sun came out again. All the ladies seemed to enjoy being out on the course, and socialising at morning tea afterwards. It was good to see Maxine Mitchell and Carol Hussey back at Lady Vets Thursday competition too.

Results for Thursday Lady Veterans 9 Holes 4th July 2024

1st Robyn Richardson on -4; 2nd Viv Ballinger -3; 3rd Judy Benson -1; 4th Di Smith 4; 5th Karen Serhan 5.

NTP 3rd Hole: Div 1 Deb Matheson; Div 2 Judy Benson; Div 3 Pat Dodd

NTP 16th Hole: Div 1 Sue Kovacs; Div 2 Dawn Gough.

2 of our veterans had great chip-ins today: Betty Clinch used her 5 hybrid from 22 metres off the green to chip in on the 13th hole; and Lyn Blake hit a great shot on the tricky temporary green on the 4th for her chip in. Well played ladies. And well done to all participants today.

By Dianne BOWES

