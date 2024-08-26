Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

AUGUST 22

Our Saturday ladies had another fine day on the golf course today, with 39 players teeing off in a Stableford competition. The field was boosted by country players and visitors from Castlemaine and Tuggerah, and it seems that conditions at Hawks Nest suited our Victorian guest who was our winner today. Scores were very close at the top of the leaderboard, with 10 players within 5 shots of the leader on 36. Then there was an absolute log jam of 16 ladies only another few shots behind. It’s great to see such close competition in our ladies’ club events at Hawks Nest, and a testament to the skilled playing group we have.

Results Saturday 18Hole Stableford 17th August 2024

A Grade: 1st Rosalie Rajki (Castlemaine GC) on 36 and the best score of the day; 2nd Dale Matthews 35; 3rd Julie Hammond 34.

B Grade: Barb Birmingham 33 C/B; 2nd Robyn Deppi 33 C/B; 3rd Susan Muna 33

Place Getters (32-28): Sue Kovacs, Robyn Keegan, Liz Ross, Ros Gianacas, Roma Bernardin, Deb Matheson, June Biddle, Tanya Sinclair and Marcia Smith.

NTP 10th Hole: Deb Matheson

Congratulations to all of our winners today.

Tuesday was a splendid spring-like day, hard to believe it was still August. The blue skies and warm temperature brought out a great field of 48 ladies for a really enjoyable 18 hole

Stableford event. And once again, only 5 shots separated the top 13 players, so the competition was hot hot hot!

Results Tuesday 18Hole Stableford August 20th 2024

A Grade: 1st Denise Sainty 32; 2nd Jo Buttrey 31; 3rd Trish Collins 30

B Grade: 1st Robyn Keegan 35 (best score of the day); 2nd Carol Maher 33; 3rd Deb Dummett 31

C Grade: 1st Jo Scott 34 C/B; 2nd Judy Gilbert 34; 3rd Dawn Gough 33 C/B

Place Getters (33-28C/B): Viv Ballinger, Fran Henderson, Di Smith, Pauline Barham, Tanya Sinclair, Deborah Gardner, Debbie Andrews, Annie Benton, Sue Kovacs and Sue Pritchard.

NTP 16th Hole: B Grade: Lorraine Bragg; C Grade: Judy Gilbert

Results Tuesday Lady Vets 9Hole Stableford 20/8/24

A very good field of 11 ladies contested the 9 hole comp today, no doubt enjoying the beautiful conditions on the course. This week saw Sue Nicholson running away with a convincing win.

1st Sue Nicholson 19; 2nd Pat Dodd 16; 3rd Ann Browning 15 C/B; 4th Di Vercoe 15; 5th Sylvia Bolden.

Well played to all of our winners today!

Our Thursday Lady Veterans comp was not played this week due to the Hawks Nest Golf Club Pro Am Event. Saturday and Tuesday ladies’ events will also not be played next week.

By Dianne BOWES