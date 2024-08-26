Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results



LAST Saturday morning saw games played from round 13 of our local draw.

The early showers didn’t dampen our spirits with all games being played with an enthusiastic fervor we have all witnessed time after time over the season.

This week, the Minis grade (5,6,7yrs), game 1 refereed by the ever-dedicated George Cassin saw the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks play the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks, the Wobbegongs coming up trumps with a 3 to 0 score line at full time.

George also refereed game 2 between the Lofty Cranes Shovel Nose Sharks and the Myall Lakes Butchers Port Jackson Sharks in a thrilling game resulting in a huge score of 8 to 4 in the Shovel Noses favour.

Our popular “Hook n’ Cook Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Luka Newsome, Harper Hickson-Gimbert, Mitali Nolan and Thomas Howard. Enjoy those fish n’ chips kids!.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade (8,9,10 yrs) the Mako Sharks play the Grey Nurse Sharks who just managed to keep the Makos’ out by 2 goals with and end of game score of 6 to 4.

In game 2 the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerheads Sharks came up against the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks in an absolute nail-biter that ended in some very tired players coming off the large field at games end and an even scoreline of 2 goals apiece.

Our volunteer and referee, Karen Goss once again did a fantastic job in donning the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics and Mechanical referees’ shirt to officiate over our Middies grade games

Lewis O’Malley, Reef Taylor, Elijah Frazer, Alex McShane and Jayden Phillips were the deserving recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day” vouchers. Thanks Hook ‘n Cook and enjoy spending your vouchers kids.

We would like to acknowledge the Regional Australia Bank for their Community Partnership Program and thank them for their generous $524.38 support of our club. Thank you.

GAMES START 9am SATURDAYS, EVERYONE WELCOME.

Grab a cuppa, a hot BBQ breaky from our canteen and support your local kids.

By Shayne REYNOLDS

