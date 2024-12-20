Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



7/12/2024

IT WAS a steamy day on Saturday, with only 29 ladies teeing off in the 18 hole competition. But the quality of golf played by our winner was remarkable, with Liz Ross coming in with a magnificent 44 points! Her consistent round included 6 pars, with 2 of those worth 4 points each, on a day when everything just fell into place. A great result Liz, well played! Other highlights included Annie Benton’s chip in for a birdie and 4 points, Angela Clipperton’s birdie on the 5th, and Evelyn Potts’ chip in on the 12th.

Results: Saturday 18Hole Stableford Event 7/12/2024

A Grade: 1st Maxine Mitchell on 34 C/B; 2nd Carolyn Affleck 34 C/B; 3rd Denise Sainty 34

B Grade: Liz Ross on 44 (best score of the day); 2nd Di Bowes 35; 3rd Deb Gardner 34

Place Getters ( 32 C/B – 30 C/B): Roma Bernardin, Helen Haynes, Julie Hammond, Annie Benton, Shaz Carter and Sue Campton

NTP Hole 10: Roma Bernardin

Tuesday was Closing Day, our final game for the year, and the ladies were out to have some fun. There was a sea of red and green as 60 players gathered to celebrate Christmas. Today’s event was a drop out Ambrose, always fun because the pressure is off individuals, and shared by the team. But there were some great individual plays, including Chris Simmons’ 15metre putt for birdie on the 3rd; Angela Clipperton’s beautiful drive onto the green on the 10th which she followed with a putt for birdie; and Maxine Mitchell’s putt for birdie on the 16th from a great Trish Sattler drive. Chip ins today were from Di Bowes on the 3rd, Pauline Barham on the 4th Carol Wiggin on the 8th and Di Bott on the 18th. With all of these highlights, it’s little wonder that the finish was very close, with just the smallest of margins separating the top 3 teams.

Results: 18 Hole 4 Person Ambrose 10/12/2024

1st: Jo Collins, Jeanette Kemp, Cheryl Foster and Ann Morris on a score of 65.5

2nd: Judy Gilbert, Angela Clipperton, Denise Sainty and Di Davis on 66.75

3rd: Jo Buttrey, Chris Simmons, Dale McClure and Di Rumble Dickson on 66.875

Place Getters: Di Bott, Elsa Jones, Jo Scott and Ann Syme; Gabbriella Bonanni, Carolyn Affleck, Jan Olsen and Deb Gardner

Lady Veterans 9 Hole Competition

Only 6 ladies played this morning, but they were joined in the cart by one of our 20 year veterans, Sandra Hargraves as they went around on the back 9.

Results: 1st Ann Browning on 15; 2nd Sue Nicholson 14; 3rd Pat Marr 12

Congratulations to all of our golfers today.

Everyone returned to the club house for a light lunch provided by the committee, along with the fun of judging the best outfits for the day and drawing the Christmas raffles. This year’s costume winners were the Christmas Lights team of Trish Satter, Sue Campton, Marg Bonny and Maxine Mitchell, looking splendid as always! Special mention goes to Liz Edmonds’ Christmas elf costume and dance which capped off a day of fun for the ladies.

The Lady Veterans Presentation Day is the last official function for the year and will feature in next week’s NOTA.

By Dianne BOWES