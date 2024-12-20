Lions Christmas Fair spread Christmas cheer



GLORIOUS weather greeted the Tea Gardens Lions Club’s Christmas Fair, held at Hawks Nest Community Hall and park on Friday, 13 December.

As a welcome southerly breeze kept the heat at bay, the atmosphere quickly turned festive and joyous at what all present can attest was a very happy, light-hearted and family-friendly event.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Santa Claus, the guest of honour, arrived around 5pm and presided from the Community Hall stage.

His sleigh, recently upgraded by the Tea Gardens Men’s Shed, provided photo ops for kids and families.

The Pindimar/Tea Gardens RFS and Tea Gardens 471 Fire and Rescue NSW were both there, the former readying to cart Santa around town on Christmas Eve and both giving kids a look at a possible future career saving others.

Stalls by locals and out-of-towners sold arts and crafts, Moorebank Vineyards brought their private vineyard selection, and the Lions’ famous Christmas puddings and cakes were all on offer.

The park on Booner Street, which is kept in stunning floral splendour by a diligent group of volunteers, was the perfect setting.

It allowed for the natural flow of foot traffic, without bottlenecks among the trees and bushes.

The musical ambience was provided by local DJ Jomeca, hot off multiple recent engagements.

The famous Lions sausage sandwich BBQ wafted all around, and fed the masses as they swung between activities and shopping.

Among the littlies, between the free face-painting provided by Viv and Denise, and the ice cream and Red Cross baked goods, there were many faces of pure joy.

“By all accounts it was a success, the majority of stallholders had a good night that made their trip worthwhile – and what lovely people they were, some real characters like Damo in his Christmas outfit,” Tea Gardens Lions President Amanda Sykes told News Of The Area.

“Stallholders and visitors have since commented on not just the great atmosphere but how helpful members had been setting them up, and all done with a smile.”

The long-awaited 2025 Lions Community Calendar is now available from major locations around town, look for the big red and white cardboard near registers and counters.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

