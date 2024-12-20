Tea Gardens Grange celebrates silver anniversary



TEA GARDENS Grange residents and staff celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the retirement village on Wednesday, 4 December.

One quarter of a century to the day, the village, now known as RSL LifeCare – Tea Gardens Grange, was officially opened by John Turner MP.



Starting at 10:30am, 160 residents turned out for a high tea, slide show and live music performed by local superstar DJ Jomeca Lafaialii.

Meeting in The Grange Country Club’s spacious auditorium, residents appreciated the beautiful decorations specially done to honour the auspicious occasion.

Tables were festooned with Christmas Bush, and the food was enjoyed to the singing of Jomeca.

Management of RSL LifeCare in attendance were CFO Drew Pearce, General Manager Retirement Living Fiorenzo Baseotto, and Regional Manager Sally Wills.

Lead co-ordinator of the day was Village Manager Julie Woolard who took the room on a historical voyage using images captured from the various stages of the Grange’s development through to its current stage with RSL LifeCare.

Julie has worked at the Grange for almost 22 years, and provided first-hand accounts of many facets of its history.

The incorporation of an early advertisement for the retirement village saw some shed a tear for past residents.

“The presentation celebrated how far Tea Gardens Grange has come as an over 55s retirement village,” Julie told News Of The Area.”

“Today, there are 206 houses and 300 residents who call this village ‘home’.”

Topping off the celebration, Pam Smith, who currently holds the honour of having lived in the Grange village the longest (24 years), cut the silver anniversary cake, alongside the most recent resident Colin Haigh, who only moved in the previous week.

“We are humbled to acknowledge the success of Tea Gardens Grange for the last quarter of a century, and want to give special mention to both past and present staff that work to continue to make Tea Gardens Grange a wonderful home for residents to enjoy their retirement,” Julie said.

