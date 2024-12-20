Increased patrols at tourist hot spots



MIDCOAST Council has advised that rangers will be “out in force” during the holiday period, with a focus on illegal parking, driving on beaches without a permit, illegal camping and rubbish dumping.

“While we want to welcome visitors, we also have a responsibility to our local communities and our environment,” explained Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.



“We’ve increased the size of our ranger team and will be collaborating with NSW Police and the National Parks and Wildlife Service on enforcement activities.

“The rules around parking, camping and beach use are there to make the holidays safer and easier for all.”

Rangers will be targeting illegal overnight camping especially in Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens, Seal Rocks, Crowdy Head and Harrington.

Visitors to the area are encouraged to book their accommodation well ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

Failure to find accommodation is not an acceptable reason for illegal camping, Council says.

Visitors should also check parking and beach signage and comply with local regulations.

Seal Rocks only has capacity for approximately 110 cars, which usually fills up early in the morning.

In past years, illegal parking has created traffic chaos, including roadblocks that compromise access for emergency services and waste collection.

Day trippers are encouraged to consider their holiday plans and seek out the range of inland experiences that are available across the Barrington Coast.

Council is implementing a number of signage improvements in Seal Rocks prior to the holidays. This includes the installation of no stopping signs and changes to parking and traffic flow at the car park opposite Reflections Holiday Park.

There will be no parking from 10pm to 5am along Number One Beach to help prevent illegal camping. No stopping signs will also be placed along Kinka Road next to Boat Beach and at various other strategic locations.

Mr De Szell explained that Seal Rocks is surrounded by the Myall Lakes National Park, so Council does not have the land to increase parking and road capacity.

Beach patrols are already underway, targeting drivers who do not have a permit or who do not comply with rules.

Anyone planning to drive on a beach should check out www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/beach-driving.