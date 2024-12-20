Tea Gardens churches return with carols for Christmas



CAROLS will be permeating the atmosphere of Tea Gardens this Christmas, as two major church community singing events are set to carry on – rain, hail, or shine – to celebrate the special season.

Sunday, 22 December, will see the Tea Gardens Baptist Church open its doors from 5:30pm with a free sausage sizzle and songs to commence at 6:30pm.



“Come along and join in the Carol singing,” said Sue Roberts, of the Baptist Church.

“Everyone can be treated to an evening of singing, stories and festive fun as locals prepare for Christmas to celebrate the birth of Jesus.”

“Items will be presented by the local churches, with a special feature from a 12-year-old.”

The following day, Monday 23 December, St Andrews Anglican Church is planning to host “Carols by the River” at ANZAC Park, Marine Drive, Tea Gardens.

The Myall Melodians are set to guest-perform at the event, which is supported by the RSL-Sub Branch and Tea Gardens Country Club.

The Country Club graciously provided a venue at the very last minute in 2023, as much-needed rain fell across the Myall Coast.

The eleventh-hour shift did not prove problematic in the slightest, and the Club was filled with happy singing for several hours.

It is on standby again in case the weather turns this year.

The free sausage sizzle on the river commences from 6:30pm, with Carols to follow from 7:15pm.

All are welcome to join.

“Bring the family, bring the kids, a chair, blanket, picnic and join us for Carols by the River,” Reverend Richard Goscombe said.

St Andrews is also running its Christmas Morning Beach Service from 6:30am on Bennetts Beach, which may shift to inside the Surf Club if weather is inclement.

If sunrise is too early, regular Christmas services will be running at all churches on the special day, readers are best to check with their denomination.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

