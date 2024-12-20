Where to catch the RFS Christmas Eve Santa Run



SANTA Claus will be making his traditional Christmas Eve circuit of the Myall Coast, courtesy of the volunteers of the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade (PTGRFS).

He will be escorted around the villages of Pindimar, Bundabah, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, fresh from his recent appearance at the Lions Christmas Festival – among many others.



“We will be departing Pindimar Fire Shed at 10am, then cruise around North Pindimar to South Pindimar, aiming to get into Bundabah around 11.15am,” PTGRFS Captain Davis Bright told News Of The Area.

“After a brief refresher stop to feed his reindeer, Santa and the trucks will aim to depart the Tea Gardens Fire Station around 1pm.”

Throughout the journey, Santa will be meeting kids and families, and handing out bags of lollies to make everyone’s Christmas Eve just that little bit brighter.

This year, the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Brigade has planned several “Santa Stops” around Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, taking into account the larger holiday population.

Those stops have been chosen to maximise families’ opportunities to meet Santa, while minimising safety concerns along the route.

After covering Pindimar and Bundabah, the stated list of ‘Santa Stops’ in and around Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest are:

– Captain’s Cove in Myall Quays

– Southern edge of Windward Circuit

– Corner Ayers Ave and Stockmans Way

– Admiralty Avenue near Compass Close

– Boston and Admiralty intersection

– Corner Budgeree Street and Nautilus Close

– Park at intersection of Holbert Close and Penn Drive

– Boat launch near Tea Gardens Police Station

– ANZAC Park

– Collins Reserve, Koonwarra Drive

– Corner Curlew Street and Binda Street

– Moira Parade boat ramp

– Yamba Street parking lot

– Myall Park

– Surf Club

– Reflections Jimmys Beach

– The Anchorage parking lot

– The far end of The Anchorage, Winda Woppa

– The Anchorage boat ramp

– Limekilns Road

“Santa will also be looping around the streets near the stops, but wants to make sure that all the kids are safe, so there is no need to run across the road, he will get to the stops and you can see him there,” Captain Bright said.

“We may still do a few unscheduled stops if there is a large gathering of kids in a safe area.”

“Santa tells us he has many bags of lollies to hand out, and if we have any left at the end, Peter will eat them.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

