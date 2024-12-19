Swimming gold medals for Corlette’s Ebony Nix at NSW Senior State Age titles



CORLETTE superfish Ebony Nix has savoured fresh success in the swimming pool.

The talented sixteen-year-old underlined her potential with a six medal haul at last week’s Speedo NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

Ebony was crowned NSW champion for both the 50m and 100m freestyle in the Under 17 Girls category after winning gold in both events – then added three bronze medals plus a silver medal to cap an outstanding meet.

The rising prospect defeated Ivy Miller from Wests Illawarra Aquatic Club in the 50m freestyle final on the opening night in a time of 26.89 sec before capturing a second gold medal after tipping out Coast and Valley’s Ella Mounter to claim the 100m freestyle title with an impressive time of 58.07 sec.

It was a meritorious achievement by the Nelson Bay Swimming Club champion who had the distinction of collecting a medal in each of her six events.

She showed her all round capabilities by picking up a silver medal in the 50m backstroke final and bronze medals for the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke.

The Tomaree High School student was joined at the Senior State Age titles by three of her promising Nelson Bay colleagues in Stefan Grant, Lachlan Parker and Lara Budd.

All four produced a combined thirteen personal best times during the championships with superb performances in various events against the best young swimmers in NSW.

Ebony has been a part of Tomaree Aquatic Centre’s Squad Program since the age of eight under the tutelage of Head Swim Coach Tom Davis.

Her latest achievements are a massive confidence boost as she prepares for the National Age Swimming Championships to be staged at Brisbane Aquatic Centre next April.

“Ebony continues to be an inspiration to younger swimmers at Tomaree and Nelson Bay Swim Club with her tremendous work ethic”, a proud Davis told News Of The Area.

“She is a dedicated and gifted young swimmer with the ability to go a long way” he said.

“Just as impressive were the wholehearted performances from young Stefan, Lachlan and Lara who produced their best in elite company,” Tom said.

“These are encouraging signs for Nelson Bay Swim Club.”

Grant recorded personal best times to finish ninth in the Under 13 Boys 200m butterfly; seventeenth in the 100m butterfly; 22nd in both the 50m butterfly and 200m individual medley and 36th in the 50m freestyle.

Parker also lowered his previous best times to finish tenth in the Under 14 Boys 50m butterfly; eleventh in the 50m freestyle; fifteenth in the 100m freestyle; 23rd in the 50m breaststroke and 35th in the 100m breaststroke events.

Lara proved competitive in her pet breaststroke event in the Under 14 Girls section – posting slick times to finish ninth in the 50m; seventeenth in the 100m and a creditable 23rd in the 200m.

By Chris KARAS