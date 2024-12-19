9-13 Koree Street, Pindimar is on the market with First National Hawks Nest



9-13 Koree Street, Pindimar

Price: $580,000

SITUATED within the tranquil coastal surroundings of Pindimar, this 3.2-acre parcel of land at 9-13 Koree Street presents a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of the idyllic Port Stephens region.

With the gentle sea breeze and the soft rustling of leaves, this small acreage epitomises the tranquillity of semi-rural living, combined with the convenience of nearby modern amenities.

Boasting a splendid rural landscape zoned RU2 with building entitlement, this is the canvas upon which to create your own coastal retreat or to construct a stunning home, resonating with the natural beauty of the area.

Imagine waking up to the peaceful ambience, with easy access to power and being approximately 200m from the water’s edge.

For the discerning buyer, the prospects are enticing – a chance to establish a dream residence, holiday home, or a savvy addition to one’s property portfolio.

With its proximity to pristine beaches, the inviting community of Tea Gardens, and the vibrant city life of Newcastle within reach, this land offers a balance of seclusion and connectivity.

Explore the potential of this small acreage by booking a private inspection or take a leisurely drive by to truly appreciate the locale.

Contact John Rumble at 0425 289 200 to discover more about this coastal gem.

Please note, while information is considered reliable, interested parties are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence to verify the details provided.

