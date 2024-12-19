Letter to the Editor: The pressures of the holiday season



DEAR News Of The Area,

THE festive season can be a joyous time for many people, as they take a well-earned break from work and school and spend time with family and friends.

It’s a time to rest and reset for the new year.

Yet for others, this time of year can be particularly difficult, and the holidays may not feel “jolly” at all.

It can bring additional financial pressures, relationship strain, or pressure to host the perfect Christmas.

The season to be merry can also amplify feelings of isolation and loneliness, especially for those who are separated from family or have lost a loved one.

So, as we head into the holiday break, regardless of what you’re dealing with, please know that you don’t have to face this time alone.

The Beyond Blue Support Service is free, confidential, and available around the clock, including on Christmas day. You can call 1300 22 46 36 or chat online to us at www.beyondblue.org.au/get-support.

It’s really common to put off seeking help because we can’t quite find the words to express our needs.

But when you contact us, you don’t have to know what to say.

Our skilled counsellors will meet you where you’re at and guide you towards where you need to be.

And finally, a big thank-you to everyone who has donated to Beyond Blue this year.

Our support service is run purely on donations, so your kindness and generosity allow us to always be there when people need us the most.

Regards,

Georgie HARMAN,

CEO of Beyond Blue.