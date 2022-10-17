RESULTS from Hawks Nest Social Club Fishing Competition from 7-9 October.

Winner- Christine McKenzie with a great catch Flathead and Bream.

Runner up- Rick Patrick with Bream and a big Salmon.

Junior Winner- Demi Alterator with a nice catch of Bream, Flathead and Luderick.

Thank you to Clint Harris for organising the BBQ after the weight in, and Michael Cole who did a fantastic job cooking the sausages and onion,

By John EDWARDS