Hawks Nest Social Club Fishing Competition Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 18, 2022 Winner Christine McKenzie. RESULTS from Hawks Nest Social Club Fishing Competition from 7-9 October. Winner- Christine McKenzie with a great catch Flathead and Bream. Runner up- Rick Patrick with Bream and a big Salmon. Junior Winner- Demi Alterator with a nice catch of Bream, Flathead and Luderick. Thank you to Clint Harris for organising the BBQ after the weight in, and Michael Cole who did a fantastic job cooking the sausages and onion, By John EDWARDS Runner up Rick Patrick. Junior Winner Demi Alterator. Cook Michelle Cole.