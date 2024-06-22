Heart of the Haven: Rob Dwyer



MEET Rob Dwyer, this week’s Heart of the Haven.

Rob grew up in several regional towns before graduating from high school in Forster.



After completing a Bachelor of Business in Sydney, Rob saw a job advertised in Laurieton and went for the interview.

Following the interview, he drove up North Brother, where the view took his breath away, just as it does today.

Rob began his career at the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC), initially to fund his love of international travel to places such as Japan as a ski instructor.

Rob kept in touch with his manager while abroad and was able to continue his employment upon his return.

Starting as a Trainee Finance Manager, then Finance Manager, Rob has now held the title of General Manager at the LUSC for over twenty years.

“Growing up in small towns similar to Laurieton, I soon formed strong connections to the community through engagement in touch football, hockey, and surf lifesaving,” Rob said.

“I married and became a dad, and Laurieton has been a fantastic place to nurture and raise our family.”

Rob believes there are various reasons why people get involved in volunteering; some start at a young age, others after a life event, and some just follow their interests.

Rob is a volunteer of the latter kind.

These days the love of soccer, hockey, surf life saving and community are the backbone of Rob’s many and varied volunteering roles.

As well as patrolling with the Camden Haven Surf Lifesaving Club, Rob is a life member and active volunteer with the Camden Haven Hockey Club, and Vice President of the Great Lakes Zone Club Managers Association.

He also serves as Treasurer of ClubsNSW Mid North Coast, and coaches with the Camden Haven Redbacks.

Last but not least, Rob has been a key member of the volunteer committee behind the Slice of Haven Festival since 2008.

If Rob had one wish for the Camden Haven community, what would it be?

“I hope the Camden Haven community continues to grow, yet remains tight-knit and our people support each other,” he said.

“We need an inclusive community to encourage people with ideas to move here, to stimulate new and vibrant businesses so the region continues to thrive.”