Heather Edwards recognised with health honour



HEATHER Edwards, a member of the BowraMacksville United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA), has been named the Mid North Coast Local Health District’s 2024 Volunteer of the Year.

The prestigious award recognises Heather’s dedication and commitment to excellence in volunteering at Macksville District Hospital for the past twelve years.



Heather has now been nominated for the NSW Health Awards (Volunteer of the Year), which will be announced late this year.

Macksville District Hospital Deputy Director of Nursing Mark Tyler said the recognition was well deserved.

“Heather embodies the spirit of selflessness and dedication to others,” Mr Tyler said.

“She has exceptional organisational skills, which are put to great use rostering the volunteers for duty at the UHA Café in the hospital, but she also has great warmth and humour which has endeared her to not only her fellow volunteers, but to staff and café patrons as well.”

In the twelve years since Heather joined the UHA, she has volunteered approximately 4700 hours.

The North East Regional Representative for the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW, Dee Hunter, also a member of the BowraMacksville branch, congratulated her colleague and long-time friend.

“Heather is a remarkable volunteer, and we are so lucky to have her as our roster clerk, recruitment officer and assistant branch secretary,” Ms Hunter said.

“Heather is the mainstay of our volunteer café at Macksville District Hospital.

“She frequently steps in to work at short notice to fill in for a volunteer who cannot work due to a family or health issue.”