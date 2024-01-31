Highlighting Port Stephens’ Annual Award nominees



WHILE six groups and individuals were recognised with Port Stephens’ Annual Awards on Friday January 26, the rest of the well-deserving nominees and their contributions to the community are highlighted below.

Cassandra Schmitzer

Cassandra is a true superhero in every sense of the word.



Her unwavering dedication to serving her community as a volunteer firefighter for over fifteen years has earned her the respect and admiration of everyone who knows her.

As a Centralised Air Breathing Apparatus operator and truck driver, Cassandra has faced some of the most dangerous and challenging situations imaginable.

She’s assisted the SES during floods and worked tirelessly to reduce the risk of bushfires in the Port Stephens area through her hands-on approach and HR duties.

As a Rural Fire Service Association delegate, she’s helped local RFS brigades secure vital grants and raised awareness on key issues to be taken to the Commissioner. Cassandra’s compassion for all is evident in her on-call work with Wildlife In Need of Care (WINC).

She’s also donated thousands of dollars to children in need over the last two years and provided countless meals for families with a sick child in the hospital.

Diana Souter

Diana is a founder of the SeaSide Singers choir, which has been making sweet sounds in Port Stephens for years.

Through her musical expertise, Diana has been able to offer ongoing education, purpose, skills, and development to members of the choir.

Diana is also a powerhouse of community involvement, having been a member of Probus Club Port Stephens, Fellowship of Australian Writers, Tomaree Cultural Development Group, Port Stephens Council Cultural Committee, and Rotary Club of Nelson Bay.

Diana was also responsible for the first Choral Festival in Port Stephens.

She’s also been a finalist in the Port Stephens Council Cultural Committee, received the Certificate of Recognition for Women in Leadership from the View Club, and was a member of the Port Stephens Probus Committee.

Fran Corner

A passionate and dedicated member of the Port Stephens community for almost half a century.

With her unwavering commitment to local issues, Fran has become a well-known voice for Tilligerry Landcare and Tilligerry Community Association.

Her 47-year tenure as a local primary school teacher has given her the experience and expertise to work with people from all walks of life.

Fran also assisted in starting the Port Stephens Arts Council.

For the past twelve years, Fran has been the driving force behind the TilliFest, an annual event that showcases the community’s talents and creativity.

She’s also working on several projects aimed at enhancing the natural beauty of Tilligerry, from street trees on Tilligerry streets, local plants in local parks, to protecting the area’s native biodiversity and bushland through the upcoming Tilligerry Place Plan.

Fran’s most recent achievement was organising the Tilligerry Open Gardens event, which proved to be a hit with locals and tourists alike, and brought some much-needed tourism to the area.

Fran’s tireless commitment to the community goes beyond these accomplishments. She is one of the founders of Econetwork and has been an active member of the Tilligerry Precinct, Council 355c committees, Tilligerry Habitat office bearer, Secretary, and President since the inception of the Tilligerry Community Association.

Jacqueline Stokes

A remarkable woman with a heart of gold and a passion for all things Lego!

Jacqueline is a retired Navy cadet instructor and Scout Leader who has been giving back to her community by running monthly Lego Clubs for children and adults.

But that’s not all, she has also launched her own business, Stokes Brick Builders, which caters to Lego enthusiasts of all ages.

Every month, Jacqueline generously gives her time to help children develop their social skills in a safe and nurturing environment.

Through building and creating with Lego, children learn valuable lessons in problem-solving, teamwork, and communication.

But it’s not just the kids who benefit from Jacqueline’s Lego Clubs.

She also hosts adult nights for Lego fans who may struggle in crowded environments. For many neurodivergent individuals, finding a safe and welcoming space to socialise can be a daunting task.

That’s where Jacqueline’s adult nights come in – a place where they can connect with like-minded individuals and build relationships based on shared interests.

Matthew Morris

Matthew resonates with many young and budding footballers at Medowie Football Club.

His innovative and successful buddy program, which connects young players with their senior counterparts, has earned him the coveted title of Coach of the Year award for Northern NSW Football in July 2023.

Matthew’s contributions to the club go beyond just coaching.

He is a committee coach for two zone teams, coaches the u15 A grade team, and is on the Sports Council.

Matthew’s dedication to the sport and the community is evident from the time he spends training and supporting the players on game day at Yulong Oval in Medowie (you’ll find him there almost every night).

Thanks to Matthew’s efforts, Medowie Football Club has not only become a hub for football enthusiasts but also a community that values inclusivity, teamwork, and dedication.

Matthew’s assistance to the Medowie Football Club has been invaluable, and his success serves as a testament to his dedication and commitment to the sport which has gained Matthew a seat on the Board of Directors for Newcastle Football Club.

Meryl Miller

With a passion for volunteering and a drive to make a difference, Meryl has served in various roles at the Probus Club of Port Stephens, including Treasurer, Secretary, and Correspondence Secretary.

Through her tireless efforts, Meryl has transformed book-keeping and automated databases, streamlining operations and making the club more efficient.

Meryl’s also created the ‘Tried & Tested Family Recipes’ cookbook, a delightful collection of recipes that has become a staple in many households.

As a Publicity Officer for the last two years, and part of the Management Committee for the last eight for Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Meryl is now the President and Crown Land Manager, where she continues to inspire and lead by example.

Meryl’s commitment to her community is inspiring, and she has made significant contributions to several organisations.

Meryl has also created stunning murals at various locations around Port Stephens for all to admire.

One of Meryl’s most significant contributions has been her involvement in Caring for Our Port Stephens Youth (COPSY) – Jupiter as Secretary.

Meryl also applied for funds through various grants for the organisation.

Her fundraising efforts have also been vital in ensuring that COPSY can continue to provide these essential services.

Ruth Diemar

Ruth was the Director until late 2023 of Birubi Point Community Preschool, and has been dedicatedly serving the community for the last 36 years.

Ruth has welcomed over 1000 families in the preschool, and her impact on the community and its people has been remarkable.

Under Ruth’s leadership, Birubi Point Community Preschool has become a world-class education facility that provides affordable, inclusive, and healthy school readiness programs for local families.

She has always prioritised the needs of the children in the community and ensures that they receive the best possible education.

Ruth stays updated with the national curriculum and employs highly-qualified teachers who are committed to providing quality education to the children.

She also expands services to support high-needs children, making sure that no child is left behind.

Apart from providing quality education, Birubi Point Community Preschool has also been a stable place of employment for a number of early education teachers in the local community.

Ruth’s leadership has created a nurturing environment that attracts the best talent in the field.

Sharon Egan

Imagine waking up to the sound of koalas munching eucalyptus leaves every morning. This is the reality for Sharon, a woman who has dedicated her time to preserving koalas at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.

For years, Sharon has been an active volunteer, giving her all to ensure these beloved animals are protected from harm and extinction.

Recently, she took on the role of Education Officer, teaching groups about koala safety and ways to save these iconic creatures from danger.

Sharon’s work is a great example of the power of volunteering and the difference that one person can make.

Her tireless efforts have helped to raise awareness about the importance of koala safety, and her talks have inspired young minds to take action and make a difference. She is a true champion of these endearing animals, and her work has touched the hearts of everyone in Port Stephens.



Sonny Woolley

A talented young softball player who has already achieved so much in his short career.

With his incredible talent, dedication, and passion for the game, Sonny has become a force to be reckoned with on the softball field.

As a member of the Strikers Softball Club, Sonny’s skills and hard work have not gone unnoticed.

He was selected for the Country NSW under 14 team, a remarkable achievement that speaks to his talent and dedication.

He also went on to represent Australia at the Easter Classic tournament, where he competed against some of the best young softball players in the world.

Sonny’s commitment to the softball community doesn’t end with his impressive playing record.

He’s also a proud member of the Bitz program, which aims to develop and mentor umpires in the sport.

Between his own games, Sonny takes time to give back to the community, sharing his knowledge and expertise with younger umpires and helping to create a stronger, more knowledgeable softball community.