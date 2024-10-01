History honoured at Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition



TRADITION will be honoured at the Stroud Showground as the town’s annual Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition returns on Sunday, 6 October.

The competition has its roots in the 1960s, when brick-making towns from Stroud in the UK and the USA held an inaugural contest, with Australia and Canada joining shortly thereafter.



Over the decades, the competition has expanded to include women’s rolling pin contests and categories for children, fostering a spirit of family fun and lightheartedness that continues to draw attendees year after year.

Kicking off the day at 10am, a street parade showcases a colourful array of floats, motorbikes, cars, bands and local school children.

“This year’s theme is ‘Anything Goes’, and we anticipate a fantastic turnout as participants compete for the coveted title of best display!” event organisers said.

The much-anticipated brick throwing contest commences at 11am, featuring an official opening and the ceremonial throwing of the first brick by Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie.

Registration for participants begins at 10:30am, with categories available for all ages and abilities.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners in each category.

Anyone looking to make their mark in the record books will need to throw a brick at least 90 feet or a rolling pin at least 92 feet.

Other activities include a tug-o-war, log splitting and wood chopping displays, vintage car displays, market stalls and an array of live music.

“Live performances will keep the atmosphere lively, featuring acts like Lucky Starr, Jason Carruthers the Newcastle RSL Pipe Band and The Marching Koalas,” organisers said.

“Children will have a fantastic time, with free face painting, baby animals at the Sweet Valley Petting Zoo, and the ever-popular Hunter Hero characters ready for photos and fun!”

Tickets are available at the Showground gate (open from 7am) on the event day only.