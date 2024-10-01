Youth production comes to historic Tocal Homestead



UPSTAGE Youth Theatre’s production of Norman Lindsay’s ‘The Magic Pudding’ will light up the 200-year-old Tocal Homestead from 1-4 October.

Adapted for the stage by Andrew James, with music by Sarah de Jong, the play centres around Bunyip Bluegum, a stylish young koala whose quest to be a gentleman of leisure is upended by a hearty appetite.



Along the way he joins forces with Bill Barnacle and Sam Sawnoff, who happen to own the extraordinary Albert – a pudding that magically replenishes itself.

But beware, there are sneaky villains about to spoil their best laid plans and the grand Tocal Show.

The Upstage production features a local cast and crew, some as young as eight, who have been busily working to bring this classic tale of adventure, magic, mischief and music to life.

“I can’t believe what this talented cast has achieved in a short time, bringing this story from the page to the stage,” said production director Jess.

“It is a story for young and old!”

Family-friendly matinee shows take to the stage at 11am and 2pm from 1-4 October.

Catering to all levels from preschool to adult classes, Upstage Youth Theatre has been based in central Maitland since 2002.

“I have always wanted to create an inclusive space for kids to feel secure enough to express themselves,” said Upstage owner Ann.

“Witnessing these kids bloom into talented performers is what it is all about.”

Visit the Upstage Youth Theatre website for more information.

