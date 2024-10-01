RISE reaches out to the community after funding dries up



THE RISE Youth Wellbeing Program has helped hundreds in the region by providing breakfasts, transport, uniforms and football coaching skills fostering personal development.

However, grant funding from the government has dried up and the not-for-profit charity is now driving its own funding activity to continue serving the community.

RISE Technical and Business Director Phil McMullen, said the program was a success because of its holistic philosophy, but it needs support to keep making a difference.

“The program does so much across our community,” Mr McMullen said.

“RISE is about making positive connections and improving mental health and wellbeing by focussing on core values like self-discipline, ethics and moral principles.

“These kids are the future leaders of this community, the future teachers and doctors and builders.

“Some of our kids are school captains, others hold school leadership positions and many more are leaders in the wider community.

“At least five of our players were selected this year for nationals, including Logan Sambrook, Anderson Haldon, Charlotte Bunny, Dominic Omtha and Phoebe Oliver.

“Logan Sambrook also received the call-up to the youth U17s national team, the Joeys, which was an amazing achievement.”

Student Melad Khalaf has been with RISE since the very first session and says he cannot thank the program enough for all it has done, including helping him get a part-time job at Woolworths.

Melad’s passion is football and the high intensity, technical training at RISE is providing a fast track for his development.

“It’s hard to put into words,” he says.

Mr McMullen said that as a not-for-profit organisation, sponsorship and donations were essential to cover the cost of technical coaching, referee and first aid training, a female football program, speed and agility training sessions plus a daily free breakfast program and transport.

“RISE is all about Football Without Barriers.

“It is all about creating that fair, even playing field, where everyone gets an opportunity.

RISE began in 2020 and now has more than 200 participants from a variety of backgrounds.

“This year, government funding and regional grants have become increasingly difficult to access and RISE has lost support from a local supermarket chain for its Breakfast Training Program.”.

“It’s the fact that Phil, our coach, wakes up early at 4.30am every morning to come and train us, it’s incredible.

RISE Coffs is now planning a fundraising dinner and is seeking the community’s support.

To help, visit asf.org.au/projects/rise or contact phil@risecoffsharbour.org.

By David WIGLEY

