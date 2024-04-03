Hockey Coffs Coast season gets underway this weekend



THE 2024 Hockey Coffs Coast season is set to get underway this weekend with opening round matches at the Coffs Harbour Hockey Complex.

Clubs will compete in six competitions this season; Men’s, Women’s A, and Women’s B in the seniors, and Under 16s, Under 14s, and Under 12s in the juniors.

Last season’s Men’s Division 1 champions Urunga Thunda begin their premiership defence this weekend, when they take on last season’s Men’s Division 2 champions Urunga Cyclones on Saturday afternoon.

Beaches Hockey Club won both women’s titles last season.

This season’s Men’s competition features eight teams, with the Women’s A having seven teams and the Women’s B also having seven teams.

The three junior competitions feature a combined 14 teams, with the Under 12s having six teams, and the Under 14s and Under 16s both having four.

Hockey Coffs Coast competitions feature five clubs; Beaches Hockey Club, Bellingen Hockey Club, Norths Hockey Club Coffs Coast, Orara Valley Hockey Club, and Urunga Hockey Club.

Hockey Coffs Coast’s Hook in 2 Hockey sessions for children aged 4-10 also gets underway this weekend.

By Aiden BURGESS