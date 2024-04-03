North Coast triumph in three Knockout Cup matches



NORTH Coast sides have progressed to the second round of the Premier Youth League Knockout Cup, battling their Mid Coast counterparts on Good Friday at the Coffs Coast Synthetics.

The under 15s secured their berth in round two with two pivotal second-half goals, while Mid Coast retaliated on pitch two, clinching victory in the under 13s category.

North Coast 14s rebounded from last week’s setback with an emphatic 5-0 triumph.

However, the under 16s narrowly missed out, conceding by a solitary goal in a tightly contested match.

With the scoreline tied at two matches each, all eyes turned to the North Coast under 18s, who sealed the deal with an impressive 3-0 victory in the day’s final match.

The representative squads are now set to travel to Newcastle to take on Broadmeadow Magic on Saturday, April.

Head Coach Greg Brown expressed anticipation for the challenge ahead.

“It will be a significant test against the Magic,” Brown commented.

“They consistently rank among the top clubs across all age groups in the competition.

“We’ve had a disrupted pre-season with some extreme weather conditions but we are finding our combinations and getting better every week.

“While our aim is to secure victories in all matches, player growth remains paramount.

“Many of the players have adapted to new coaching styles and roles, which will contribute to their long-term progression.”

By David WIGLEY