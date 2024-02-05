Holiday traffic chaos on the Myall Coast



THE recent holiday season has proven once again that the Myall Coast is in demand as a holiday destination and stopover on the journey north or south.

While the lack of parking in Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest and Bulahdelah causes concern to many locals, the instigation of two hour limits by MidCoast Council in the Bulahdelah CBD late last year has improved traffic flow and allowed for greater visitation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Areas such as Seal Rocks that had significant road and parking issues in the last holiday season fared slightly better this time around, although the presence of red weed was a contributor to people staying away.

Areas such as Winda Woppa also reported that traffic conditions along the Port Stephens foreshore were challenging, with parked vehicles making safe passage difficult.

Police in the area have been particularly vigilant to make sure visitors comply with all rules and regulations.

The Visitor Information Centre in Bulahdelah has also been particularly busy over the holiday season.

Chairperson of the Bulahdelah Visitor Information Centre, Kevin Carter said, “There has been a significant influx of visitors enjoying the beauty of our local area of beaches, National Parks and surrounding forests and there was an increased presence of international tourists, mainly from Europe – Germany, Netherlands and France – as well as many interstate guests, from mainly Queensland,” said Mr Carter.

“There were also quite a number of caravanners in our town, with many staying over in town, helping our local businesses and economy.”

72 percent of the Bulahdelah economy depends upon visitor spend, the highest in the MidCoast LGA.

Local accommodation venues that cater for traveling nomads reported full venues over the holiday period, while businesses reported heavy trade during the Christmas-New Year period as well as on other public holidays.

By John SAHYOUN

