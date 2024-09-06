Homicide investigation After Jetty Remains Identified As Missing Grandmother



HOMICIDE Squad detectives are appealing for information following the identification of human remains found in the Jetty Beach dunes earlier this year.

The death of Queensland grandmother Wendy Hansen, 63, is being investigated by detectives attached to State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, through Strike Force Osbox.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Ms Hansen was last seen on Thursday, 29 February, when she withdrew cash from an ATM on Newton Street in Monto, about 170 kms west of Bundaberg, Queensland.

When she failed to return home and was unable to be located or contacted, Queensland Police were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

They obtained CCTV of Ms Hansen driving south on the Bruce Highway near Wild Horse Mountain on the Sunshine Coast, about 2.30pm the same day.

She was in her silver 2007 two-door Mitsubishi Pajero with Queensland registration 645 TCZ.

On Tuesday, 18 June, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District located human remains half-buried in dunes near Jordan Esplanade.

They were identified as Ms Hansen’s.

As investigations continue into why they were found 800 kms away from where she was last seen, detectives are appealing to the public for any information, CCTV or dashcam footage.

Detectives are specifically interested in her car, which has not yet been located.

The remains were discovered by Steve Melville during his work as a volunteer of Jetty Dunecare.

In July, the group held a memorial for what was then an unknown person, and a native tree was planted at the site.

Jetty Dunecare President Desnee McCosker told News Of The Area that the group will “water and nurture Wendy’s Tree in her memory.

“Jetty Dunecare can show Wendy’s family her memorial site and know our community cared and paid respect,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NSW Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

By Andrea FERRARI

