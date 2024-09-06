Bellingen Lions’ Celebrate 70 Years Serving Community



THE Lions Club of Bellingen has celebrated 70 years of community service.

The club was chartered on 25 August, 1954.



An anniversary event at the Bellingen Showground saw current members welcome visitors from the neighbouring Lions clubs of Nambucca Heads, Woolgoolga, Valla, Bonville/Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Lions District Governor Yvie Kearns presented two District Governor Appreciation Certificates.

Recipients Bruce Tait and Wal Tyson were recognised for 50 years of continuous service to Bellingen.

Club President Ken Brooks also accepted the District Governor’s certificate acknowledging Bellingen Lions’ 70 Years of Service to the local community.

Two locals, Jo Barr and Richard Jennings, were inducted as new members.

“It was a brilliant celebration on a sunny day with almost 50 members from local Lions clubs,” Mr Brooks told News Of The Area.

“Our club prides itself on close connections with the community so we know where we can be helpful.

“We’re all about giving back to the community.

“Our biggest fundraiser, which we are famous for, is the fireworks display held annually in August.

New members are always welcome with the club meeting at the Bellingen Markets Lions Bistro on the third Saturday of each month.

By Andrea FERRARI

