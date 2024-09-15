Hooked on the Camden Haven



WHILE the weather has been a bit unpredictable as we transition into the new season, anglers on the Mid North Coast have still managed to find success.

However, a significant southerly swell and strong winds are expected to disrupt fishing plans this weekend.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Camden Haven region has continued to impress offshore anglers.

Snapper have been plentiful around Mermaid Reef and Yabbies, with soft plastics and anchored burley proving to be effective tactics.

The odd longtail tuna has also made an appearance and a fun challenge for a few anglers targeting snapper.

While drummer fishing has slowed, dedicated anglers have still managed to land a few off the rocks.

Tailor enthusiasts have found success at Grants Head and Point Perpendicular, and bream have been active on the breakwalls, especially after dark.

Lake Cathie beach has been a consistent producer of bream, whiting and flathead.

The incoming high tide has been particularly productive for beach anglers.

In the Hastings River, luderick have been holding near the southern breakwall, with cabbage and weed being the preferred baits. Bream have also been active around local wharfs, especially during evening sessions.

Mulloway have been encountered using both lures and live baits.

Flathead fishing has been a bit more challenging, with some days offering better action than others.

Over the weekend, local anglers reported a successful fishing trip targeting snapper in deeper waters, between 60 to 80 metres of water.

In addition to the snapper haul, the weekend also marked another successful game fishing season for local anglers. Striped marlin were caught in abundance between Crescent Head and Lake Cathie, with most fish being landed in depths ranging from eighty to two-hundred metres.

This season has been exceptional, surpassing many previous years in terms of striped marlin catches.

However, the upcoming weekend weather forecast may deter some anglers from venturing offshore.

Strong winds and rough seas could make fishing conditions challenging and potentially dangerous.

It’s advisable to monitor the weather closely before making any plans.

By Kate SHELTON