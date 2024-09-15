Camden Haven RFS hosts Get Ready Weekend for bushfire awareness



WITH the warmer months fast approaching, it’s time to be more vigilant about fire safety.

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of bushfires, making preparation essential for communities living in fire-prone areas.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Camden Haven Rural Fire Brigade (RFB) is taking proactive steps to engage with the local community by hosting a Get Ready Weekend this Saturday and Sunday (14-15 September).

The Camden Haven RFB will open the doors of their station at 179 Kendall Rd, Kew (next to Kew Country Club) from 9am to 3pm.

Members of the brigade will be available to answer any questions you might have about protecting your home and family from bushfire risks.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view a vintage fire truck, enjoy a sausage sizzle, and participate in activities for children.

For those unable to attend the station, the Camden Haven RFB will also be present at the Riverwalk Markets in Laurieton on Sunday, 15 September.

By Luke HADFIELD