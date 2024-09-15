Camden Haven Drivers Question Proposed Speed Trial Plans



IS a proposal to switch on average speed cameras for all vehicles using the M1 between Kew and Lake Innes Drive a revenue raising exercise, or a genuine attempt to reduce the road toll?

And would a point-to-point trial for cars fast-track or delay plans to upgrade the entrance to Houston Mitchell Drive?



These are the questions a significant number of Camden Haven residents want the State Government to answer, after it named the fifteen-kilometre stretch of highway as one of only two trial sites in NSW.

The other is the Hume Highway between Coolac and Gundagai.

Combined, there were six deaths and 33 serious injuries on these two sections of road between 2018 and 2022.

These are figures the Bonny Hills Progress Association (BHPA) knows all too well.

Its members have spent years lobbying for an overpass into Houston Mitchell Drive, which is close to midway between Kew and Lake Innes.

They are due to meet Transport for NSW (TfNSW) next week to continue discussions about safety issues at the intersection.

“Any action that has the potential to deter speeding on the highway is welcome and would surely be appreciated by those using the “deathtrap intersection,” BHPA Subcommittee Coordinator Kathy Regan told the News Of The Area.

“Having this stretch of road nominated as a trial area suggests those making decisions are acknowledging the dangers and issues being faced by motorists in this area.

“We are hopeful it adds further weight to our quest for the planning and subsequent construction of an overpass.”

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams also welcomes attempts to reduce speeding but is frustrated by the government’s refusal to move on an overpass.

“The community wants to see investment in capital works to make our roads safer, such as a grade separated overpass at the Houston Mitchell/Pacific Highway intersection,” she said.

“This proposal was supported by over 16,000 local people who signed a petition calling for the work to be done.

“[It] was debated in parliament earlier this year… but instead of supporting the petition, the Minns Labor Government and the Federal Labor Government cut funding for planning for major road upgrades.”

Locals like Jason Clark believe average speed cameras are not the answer.

“I think upgrading the intersection will save more lives,” he told NOTA.

“If that is genuinely what they want to do.”

Jackson Boswell has launched a petition calling for alternatives.

It has already attracted hundreds of signatures.

“This is a revenue-raising cash grab attempt that will see people lose demerits and money due to honest mistakes,” he said.

“Being average speed traps they have the ability to monitor our speeds over a large distance, possibly fining us for minimal infringements.

“If they want to reduce the road toll they need police sitting in visible locations, not hiding.”

The trials are not a done deal.

Legislation has to be drafted and approved by parliament before they can even begin.

A public communication campaign will then follow.

Minister for Roads John Graham and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, announced the proposed trials in Sydney on Sunday, 8 September, as part of Labor’s multi-pronged road safety strategy.

“NSW is the only jurisdiction in the world to use average speed cameras but restrict their use to heavy vehicles,” Mr Graham said.

If the trials go-ahead, road signs will alert all drivers that their speed is being monitored, giving them the opportunity to slow down if needed.

There would also be a 60-day period in which speeding drivers receive a warning letter rather than a fine.

The NRMA would be part of the assessment process to ensure drivers have a voice in the review of results.

By Sue STEPHENSON

