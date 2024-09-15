Health bosses commit to reopening Bellingen Hospital beds, with one proviso



THE Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) has committed to re-opening Hartley House’s fourteen-bed medical ward at the Bellinger River District Hospital, provided “sufficient staff” can be recruited.

The commitment follows concerns raised by the Bellinger Health Action Group (BHAG) and Bellingen Mayor, Cr Steve Allan, about the future of Hartley House.

A spokesperson for the MNCLHD said temporary bed changes were implemented at the hospital late last year “to align with our staffing capacity and to prepare for lift replacement works at the site”.

Those changes included the closure of ten beds and the relocation of four beds within the hospital.

The spokesperson said the lift replacement began in late July 2024 after delays in the lift’s delivery from overseas.

The installation is expected to be completed “in the coming weeks”.

“The local community, including Bellinger Health Action Group and Bellingen Shire Council, have been kept up to date about the temporary changes that are supporting our dedicated staff and ensuring the continuation of safe, high-quality healthcare services for all patients while nursing recruitment continues,” the spokesperson said.

“We are actively recruiting into vacant roles at Bellinger River District Hospital and will reopen Hartley House medical ward once sufficient staff have been recruited to ensure patient safety.

“Five international nurses will also begin at the site this year.”

Cr Allan said he had met MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick and Director of Nursing Lisa Slater to address questions and concerns raised by the community.

“They explained that there is an ongoing issue with nursing staff vacancies that continues to impact on the ability for Hartley House to be reopened imminently.”

“The commitment was made that these beds would be available once the necessary nursing positions are filled and that there is no plan to close Hartley House permanently.”

He said he had been assured that funding for the currently closed beds had not been reallocated.

Cr Allan said he had also questioned health bosses about the extended closure of six beds at the 27-bed Dorrigo Hospital (Dorrigo Plateau Multi-Purpose Service) due to nurse shortages.

“MNCLHD reiterated their commitment to address the issue, fill the nursing positions and reopen the beds as soon as possible,” he said.

“Our community expects and deserves no reduction in the services provided by our hospitals, and we will hold MNCLHD accountable for the commitments made today.”

BHAG President Pauline Murphy has written to Mr Dowrick asking for “a full and honest disclosure” of any current intentions or plans to downgrade the services provided by the Bellinger River District Hospital.

Outlining the amount of time, money and goodwill provided by the community to support the hospital, she said there was considerable local anxiety about any possible reduction of services.

By Mike HELY