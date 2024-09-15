Leading chefs cook up a wedding feast at Dunbogan



AUSTRALIA’S leading sustainability chef Matt Stone led a team of seven in cooking up a magical wedding feast at Dunbogan last Saturday.

The celebrity chef catered for guests from as far away as Ireland, France and the US at the wedding of Peter Kelly of Yamba and Caity Starkey of Euroa at the Diamond Waters Treehouse Retreat (DWTR).



The gourmet fare included fine wines and cocktails, with leftovers turned into “toasties” at the end of the night.

“I can see why Matt is a leader in sustainability,” said DWTR owners Peter Johnson and Kerry McFadyen.

“When it came to cleaning-up, there was less than a bucket full of leftover food to compost.”

DWTR was awarded a NSW Regional Tourism Grant in 2019 to assist in the building of its bespoke events pavilion, The Fernery.

The grant focused on the retreat’s advanced regenerative tourism credentials and plan for destination weddings.

With over 130 guests, and family and staff staying in the Camden Haven for two to three days, it is estimated the wedding generated over $150,000 for local accommodation, restaurant and wedding services providers.

“Opening a wedding and events pavilion just before COVID was not a great start, but since then we have had five full destination weddings from Yamba, Newcastle (two), Central Coast and the Blue Mountains, in addition to our local weddings, health and wellbeing retreats and business workshops,” Peter said.

“The many first-time visitors to the Camden Haven were stunned by our environmental beauty and have vowed to return.”