Hop on to voting for your favourite Best Bunny at Toormina Gardens

THERE’S a bunny waiting for your ‘best’ vote at Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre’s Bunny Burrow Best Bunny Competition.

Earlier in the year Toormina Gardens gave a call-out to local schools to hop on board a fun, arty competition.



With six local schools putting up their hands to participate, Toormina Gardens welcomed on board Toormina Public School, Boambee Public School, William Bayldon Public School, Bonville Public School, Mary Help of Christians and Toormina Community Preschool.

Each school participated by decorating large bunny cut-outs with the winners receiving cash for school supplies.

All rising to the creative challenge, the schools submitted their decorated bunnies which are now on show at the Bunny Burrow located between Prouds and Beauty Spa Nails.

With the bunnies on display voting is on right now.

Customers can simply scan the QR code located next to each bunny on display and cast their vote.

“This community campaign was developed with the main goal of connecting with the local community, to showcase their creative skills with the added bonus of winning some funds for their school,” said Lucia Eman, Marketing Manager, Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre.

As part of the centre’s ongoing sustainability strategy these bunnies were made using reusable, renewable and 100 percent recycled paper.

In the spirit of sustainability, schools were also given the option of decorating their bunnies using recycled materials, however this wasn’t a mandatory element of the campaign, but rather more about telling their story, how they came up with the design and the importance to them and their school.

The schools whose artwork achieves the highest votes will receive a $500 Toormina Gardens Gift Card and the school with the second highest votes will receive a $250 Toormina Gardens Gift Card for school supplies.

Two lucky voters will also have the chance to win a $50 Toormina Gardens Gift Card.

“Toormina Gardens is really excited to be able to partner with these local schools to showcase their amazing creative skills, the chance to win great prizes and provide our shoppers with a wonderful in-centre experience over the Easter period,” said Lucia Eman, Marketing Manager, Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre.

The six large bunnies are on display until Sunday 16 April, with the winning schools announced on Wednesday 26 April.

By Andrea FERRARI