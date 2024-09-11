Hunter Region Botanic Garden celebrates birds



THE Hunter Region Botanic Gardens is celebrating birds with a fundraiser on Sunday, an opportunity to learn about the incredible species who call the region home.

The ‘Celebrate Birds’ event will include a presentation from Mat Spillard, one of Port Stephens’ top avian photographers.



“I’ll be giving a slideshow talk on various birds that can be sighted locally along with some of my favourite shots,” Mr Spillard told News Of The Area.

Also on offer will be interactive bird watching opportunities with the Hunter Bird Observers, and workshops on attracting birds to your garden and building nesting boxes.

Mark Clifton and Kirsty Peters from BirdLife Australia will also speak at the event.

Plants and second hand books will be on sale.

Encouraging the community to attend, Mr Spillard said an understanding of local bird activity was key to species protection.

On Dowardee Island, near Soldiers Point Marina, a pair of critically endangered Beach Stone Curlews are currently breeding.

Spillard believes that the protection of this nesting site is critical.

“Our remaining pockets of bushland are a very important habitat for various birdlife and wildlife,” he said.

“If you spend some time out in the bush you will be rewarded, and have a better appreciation for its survival.”

The ‘Celebrate Birds’ fundraiser is on Sunday, 15 September from 8:00am.

Entry to the gardens is $5 and everyone is welcome to attend.

Some of the day’s activities are ticketed.

By Marian SAMPSON